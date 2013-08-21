By Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS Aug 21 The European Central Bank joined
Germany on Wednesday in playing down talk of a third bailout
package for Greece, but reaffirmed the euro zone would help the
country trim debt as long as it stuck to its latest aid
programme.
Speaking in Athens a day after German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble bluntly predicted Greece would need a new
bailout, ECB executive board member Joerg Asmussen said he had
not discussed the issue at talks with senior Greek officials.
He referred instead to the euro zone's pledge last year to
support Greece until it can tap markets again, provided it
sticks to its current bailout obligations and posts a budget
surplus before interest payments.
"This is a decision taken in November last year, it is
public knowledge, and there's nothing new and there's nothing to
add," he said. "If we look at how things unfold, we will know
not before spring next year if the country has reached a primary
surplus on an annual basis."
In Berlin, German officials sought to distance themselves
from Schaeuble's comments, which broke a pre-election taboo by
describing a new rescue as inevitable.
Greece has already been bailed out twice since 2010 with 240
billion euros worth of agreements coordinated by the ECB,
European Union and International Monetary Fund.
It had been expected to seek some form of additional debt
relief sooner or later to bring its massive debt down to a
manageable level, but the openness of Schaeuble's statement that
there would need to be a third bailout for Athens came as a
surprise.
Germany's finance ministry said the euro zone would take a
fresh look at Greece's aid programme in mid-2014 and that Berlin
was not aware of any discussions on how to structure a new
rescue package.
"We have reached the middle of the current programme. It is
August 2013, we will certainly have to look in mid-2014 at where
we are, what the conditions are and whether the programme has
been fulfilled," said spokesman Martin Kotthaus.
Schaeuble's boss, Chancellor Angela Merkel, in her first
comments on Greece since his comments, stuck to her line that it
was too early to discuss another package, or to speculate how
large it could be.
"I can't say today what kind of sums might be necessary,"
she told broadcaster Sat.1. "Only in the middle of next year
will we be able to say."
A Greek finance ministry official speaking to Reuters on
condition of anonymity said any further help for Greece would
aim to cover its funding shortfall in 2014-2016 and would be
much smaller than the previous aid packages, given the country's
limited funding needs for the period.
The International Monetary Fund has put Greece's uncovered
funding needs for 2014-2015 at 10.9 billion euros.
At least part of that stems from national European central
banks refusing to roll over some Greek bonds they hold, as well
as a potential shortfalls in tax and privatisation revenues and
Greece being unlikely to fully return to bond markets next year.
Such estimates are revised frequently and are highly
sensitive to budget and economic growth projections, which
Greece's lenders are expected to update in the fall.
GREEK "DEBT COLONY"
Schaeuble's comments were immediately seized on by Greece's
anti-bailout opposition, who fear that any new aid will be
accompanied with yet another round of painful austerity.
"Schaeuble threatens with new help," leftist newspaper
Efimerida ton Syntakton deadpanned on its front page, next to a
stern-looking image of Schaeuble with tightly pursed lips.
"They admit they failed and now they want to save us again,"
the newspaper said.
Panos Skourletis, spokesman for the Syriza opposition party,
said: "Contrary to recent talks about an eventual debt
writedown, we are going down the same old road, the same recipe,
which inflates debt and turns Greece into a debt colony."
Syriza shocked established parties in the last two elections
by riding a wave of public anger at austerity to become the
country's second largest party.
Greek officials have suggested any funding shortfall could
be covered with a combination of new rescue loans, or debt
support measures like extending maturities, cutting interest
rates on loans, as already envisaged under a euro zone decision
on Greece last year. One official suggested bilateral loans
Athens got under its first bailout could also be rolled over.
European Union Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn was
cited on Wednesday as saying that while new rescue loans in a
third bailout were possible, they were not the only option to
help Greece and pointed to the option of extending maturities.
The aid programme Schaeuble is expecting will be at least
partly financed via the EU budget, German newspaper Sueddeutsche
Zeitung cited unnamed sources as saying.
Greece's international lenders - the EU, ECB, and IMF, known
as the troika - are due to return to Athens in the autumn to
reexamine whether Greece's debt is on sustainable footing and
whether the government needs to find further savings to meet its
2015-2016 budget targets.
Progress on reform in the recession-stricken country has
been patchy. Tax revenues continue to lag targets and the Greek
economy has struggled to show signs of recovery after shrinking
by about a quarter from its peak six years ago, mainly as a
result of austerity policies imposed under two bailouts.