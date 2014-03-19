WASHINGTON, March 19 Greece's international
lenders on Wednesday confirmed that they had signed off on the
latest review of Greece's rescue package, ending six months of
protracted negotiations.
The deal with the European Central Bank, European Commission
and International Monetary Fund should unlock Greece's next
tranche of loans under its rescue package "in coming weeks,"
once the IMF's board and the Eurogroup sign off on the review.
The trio of lenders said Greece's fiscal performance is on
track to meet targets, including a primary surplus of 3 percent
of national income in 2015. But they said there was a risk banks
would need more capital than Greek authorities had estimated,
especially if non-performing loans are not dealt with quickly.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler)