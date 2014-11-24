* Finance Ministry official: bailout won't be extended
* PM Samaras hopes bailout exit will help avoid early poll
(Adds deputy prime minister comment)
ATHENS Nov 24 Greece's government will resume
stalled talks with EU/IMF lenders in Paris on Tuesday, as Athens
pushes to conclude a review by inspectors so it can make an
early exit to an unpopular bailout programme.
Athens had set a Dec. 8 deadline to complete the review. But
talks floundered over a projected 2015 budget gap and EU/IMF
inspectors did not return as expected to Athens this month,
leading to concerns that any delays would derail Greece's plan
to quit its bailout by the end of the year.
The two sides will meet in Paris "to advance the review and
examine the framework for the day after" the bailout ends, the
Greek Finance Ministry said in a statement.
Deputy Prime Minister Evangelos Venizelos said the aim
remained to conclude the review by Dec. 8, when eurogroup
finance ministers will meet, and that the troika -- a team of
officials from the IMF, European Commission and European Central
Bank -- would return to Athens after the Paris talks.
"We are on a good path, difficulties are significant but a
solution will be found," he told reporters after meeting Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras.
"Measures that will annoy citizens will not be taken. This
is a fundamental decision from which we will not stray."
Greece's government has staked its own survival on
abandoning ahead of schedule the 240-billion-euro bailout
programme, which has entailed unpopular austerity measures.
Samaras needs to push through his candidate in a
presidential vote in February to avoid being forced to call
early elections and is hoping exiting the bailout will help win
him enough support to survive the vote.
But the final bailout review, like most reviews before it,
has struggled amid rows over reforms and austerity cuts.
Athens and its foreign lenders have been at loggerheads over
the projected deficit for next year, with the lenders saying
Greece will miss the target of 0.2 percent of gross domestic
product because of a new payback plan for austerity-hit Greeks
who owe money to the state.
The Greek government, however, has so far resisted changes
demanded by the inspectors, going so far as to submit its 2015
budget to parliament last week without the approval of lenders.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos,
Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Susan Fenton and Crispian
Balmer)