ATHENS Dec 4 Greece is only willing to discuss an extension of its EU/IMF bailout programme by a few weeks, a government official told Reuters on Thursday, after a document showed euro zone ministers were considering extending it by six months.

Athens had hoped to exit the bailout by the end of the year, but its plans are in jeopardy due to a row over a potential budget shortfall next year, which has prevented it from wrapping up its final bailout review.

Athens has not been notified of any plans to extend the bailout by six months, the official said.

European officials at a Euro Working Group have urged Greece to reach a deal with EU/IMF lenders on the bailout review by Dec 14, a finance ministry official said in a statement that also acknowledged the need for a "technical" extension to the bailout.

Athens had earlier hoped to reach a deal on the review by Monday's meeting of euro zone ministers. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)