ATHENS Dec 4 Greece is only willing to discuss
an extension of its EU/IMF bailout programme by a few weeks, a
government official told Reuters on Thursday, after a document
showed euro zone ministers were considering extending it by six
months.
Athens had hoped to exit the bailout by the end of the year,
but its plans are in jeopardy due to a row over a potential
budget shortfall next year, which has prevented it from wrapping
up its final bailout review.
Athens has not been notified of any plans to extend the
bailout by six months, the official said.
European officials at a Euro Working Group have urged Greece
to reach a deal with EU/IMF lenders on the bailout review by Dec
14, a finance ministry official said in a statement that also
acknowledged the need for a "technical" extension to the
bailout.
Athens had earlier hoped to reach a deal on the review by
Monday's meeting of euro zone ministers.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)