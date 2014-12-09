* Stocks suffer near 13 pct fall, bond yields over 8 pct
* Small parties say they won't back Samaras presidential
candidate
* Samaras failure would force snap elections
* Markets fear paralysis or anti-austerity government
* Greece may get credit line till February - Schaeuble
By Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Dec 9 Greek stocks suffered their
steepest daily fall in more than a quarter century on Tuesday
and its bond yields jumped after Prime Minister Antonis Samaras
brought forward a presidential election in a gamble over his,
and the country's future.
If Samaras fails to secure victory in parliament for his
presidential candidate, snap national elections will be called
that the leftist Syriza party - a fierce opponent of Greece's
bailout deal with the European Union and IMF - is likely to win.
Financial markets took Samaras's do-or-die decision badly,
as he lacks enough support to win the vote in parliament without
the backing of independents and small parties.
The Athens general stock index tumbled 12.8 percent,
its biggest loss in a day since 1987. An index of Greece's
listed banks fell 14.7 percent, with Attica Bank
down 27.5 percent.
The decision sent 10-year Greek government bond yields
up 74 basis points to 8.09 percent. This is a
level the government could not afford to borrow at for long if,
as it hopes, the country exits the widely hated bailout
programme and finances itself on the debt market.
German 10-year Bund yields, which fall in
times of uncertainty as investors seek refuge in top-rated
assets, were down 3 bps at a record low of at 0.688 percent.
Bondholders fear the possibility of Syriza abandoning
austerity polices imposed to bring Greece's state finances into
order. They prefer pro-business governments that would stick to
the rigours imposed by the IMF/EU programme - which have helped
to slash Greeks' living standards.
"We are likely to see a lot of volatility over the coming
months as investors are likely to avoid Greek assets until the
political situation becomes clearer," said IHS Global Insight
analyst Diego Iscaro.
The Democratic Left and Independent Greeks, parties whose
lawmakers are being courted by both the government and Syriza
before the presidential vote, repeated on Tuesday they would not
back the government's candidate, former European Union
environment commissioner Stavros Dimas.
The decision by Samaras to bring forward the parliamentary
vote, the first round of which will be held on Dec. 17, is a
calculated bet that a small window has opened up to persuade
reticent lawmakers into backing the government and avoiding a
new Greek crisis, just as it puts the worst of its downward
economic spiral behind it.
The surprise move was finalised by Samaras and Evangelos
Venizelos, leader of his junior coalition partner PASOK, on
Monday as euro zone ministers were discussing extending the
bailout by two months.
In Brussels, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said
on Tuesday a credit line may be made available to Greece at the
end of February but no fresh money would be needed.
An extension of the bailout would give Athens just enough
time to hold the presidential vote and national elections if
needed, before the bailout exit and terms of a precautionary
credit line in the post-bailout period are set.
While the presidency is largely ceremonial, the constitution
demands parliamentary elections if the government cannot get
lawmakers' support for its candidate.
Failure by Samaras, who leads the conservative New Democracy
party, could bring in a new era in Greek politics with radical
leftists taking the helm. Alternatively, it could lead to a
period of political paralysis if Syriza fails to find partners
to form a coalition government.
BETTING ON FEAR
Samaras is betting that fear can be used to persuade about
two dozen independent lawmakers and perhaps some from two small
anti-austerity parties - former coalition ally Democratic Left
and the right-wing Independent Greeks - to back him after all.
Moving up the vote effectively forces them to back Samaras's
plan for pulling Greece out of the bailout programme or face the
uncertainty of snap elections. Syriza would get 29 percent and
Samaras's New Democracy party 24 percent if elections were held
now, according to a Pulse poll published on Monday.
Samaras needs the backing of 180 lawmakers - 25 more than he
currently has in his coalition - to win the vote. If he does,
he would clear a hurdle that has stood in the way of his
government for months.
Samaras would then be free to finalise contentious terms of
an early exit from the bailout, which is widely hated by Greeks
due to its demands for austerity, without fearing his own
political demise.
"When the current parliament elects a president at the end
of the month the clouds will be gone and the country will be
ready to officially enter the post-bailout era," he said in a
televised address.
The government is almost certain to fail the first two
rounds of the presidential vote , when it needs the support of
200 lawmakers to secure victory for its candidate. It has the
best shot of winning at the third vote on Dec. 29, when it needs
the backing of 180 lawmakers.
