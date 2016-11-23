BERLIN Nov 23 Germany expects the International Monetary Fund to stay on board in Greece's bailout programme to evaluate Athens' reform efforts, a Finance Ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"Regarding the talks on the second review ... the talks are being held in a very constructive manner, the IMF is already on board and taking part on an operating basis," spokeswoman Friederike von Tiesenhausen told a regular news conference.

Asked whether the German government expected the IMF to remain on board, she said: "Yes, of course."

Von Tiesenhausen denied a media report that some euro zone finance ministers and IMF officials were planning to meet on Friday in Berlin to discuss Greece's bailout.

She added that debt relief for Greece would not be considered until after the existing bailout programme is completed in 2018.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)