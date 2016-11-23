BERLIN Nov 23 Germany expects the International
Monetary Fund to stay on board in Greece's bailout programme to
evaluate Athens' reform efforts, a Finance Ministry spokeswoman
said on Wednesday.
"Regarding the talks on the second review ... the talks are
being held in a very constructive manner, the IMF is already on
board and taking part on an operating basis," spokeswoman
Friederike von Tiesenhausen told a regular news conference.
Asked whether the German government expected the IMF to
remain on board, she said: "Yes, of course."
Von Tiesenhausen denied a media report that some euro zone
finance ministers and IMF officials were planning to meet on
Friday in Berlin to discuss Greece's bailout.
She added that debt relief for Greece would not be
considered until after the existing bailout programme is
completed in 2018.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)