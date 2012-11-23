BRUSSELS Nov 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Friday she was confident that international lenders
could reach a deal on Monday to release emergency aid to Athens
and that such a deal would be possible without writing down
Greek debt.
Euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund
and the European Central Bank will resume talks on Monday after
failing to reach an agreement this week or last.
"I am very hopeful that we can reach a solution on the
question of the payment of the Greece tranches on Monday," she
told a news briefing after a meeting of EU leaders. Merkel
repeated her rejection of a haircut on Greek debt.