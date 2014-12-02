ATHENS Dec 2 Greece has rejected its international lenders' demands for tax rises and salary cuts, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Tuesday, as the country negotiates with the EU and the IMF over ending its bailout.

"As we are negotiating our final review, our lenders have set conditions including tax rises and income cuts but we have rejected them," Samaras said during an economic conference adding that the government had accepted some other measures instead, without providing details. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)