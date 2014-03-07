ATHENS, March 7 Greece and its international
lenders will miss a self-imposed March 10 deadline to clinch a
deal that will release the next tranche of the country's rescue
loans, three senior Greek government sources said late on
Friday.
Greece and representatives of the European Union (EU) and
the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had hoped to conclude the
latest review of the country's reform progress under the terms
of its international bailout by Monday, when euro zone finance
ministers meet in Brussels.
But the talks will not be over by then because the two sides
are still at odds over a range of issues, mainly on structural
measures to boost the economy's competitiveness and over Greek
lenders' capital needs.
"The distance between us has narrowed but we will still have
work to do next week," one Greek senior government official told
reporters after a new round of talks with lenders.
Greece's ongoing review has been dragging on since
September, making it the longest ever since the country's
237-billion euro bailout began in 2010.
Austerity-weary Athens has become increasingly defiant
towards its lenders, who on their part are pushing for reforms
as the bailout is nearing its end. Greece has already obtained
218 billion euros of rescue loans but may need further funds to
stay afloat.
Another two senior finance ministry officials said that the
heads of the EU/IMF mission will return to Athens shortly after
Monday's finance ministers' meeting, with a view to clinch the
deal by the end of March.
Greece has no pressing funding needs before May, when 9.3
billion euros of its bonds expire, the biggest refinancing hump
the country will face in the next three decades.
"We're on a very good road for an agreement," one of the two
finance ministry officials said. Greece is hoping to get euro
zone finance ministers on Monday to make a statement that the
talks have made good progress.
To ease the talks' completion, Greece has proposed removing
the thorny issue of banks from the current talks. One of the
officials said he was optimistic that the issue would not block
a deal.
"I am confident it will not be a problem for the review,"
the official said. The EU/IMF believe that Greek banks' have
higher capital needs than a 6.4 billion euro estimate announced
by Greece's central bank on Thursday.