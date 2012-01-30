ATHENS Jan 30 There is no reason for
Greece's debt swap to affect a planned merger between Alpha Bank
and EFG Eurobank, the country's finance
ministry said after trade in the two banks' shares was suspended
over talk of a delay in the deal.
EFG Eurobank's exposure to Greek government bonds is about
twice as big as Alpha Bank's, meaning it will be more affected
by losses from the sought debt swap to reduce Greece's debt
load.
"The management of the two banks has been following the
negotiations between Greece and its private creditors very
closely," the finance ministry said in a statement.
"Therefore they know the PSI (debt swap) framework, which is
not new and hasn't changed from what the two banks have already
taken into consideration," it said.