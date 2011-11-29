ATHENS Nov 29 Greece's bank deposit outflows reached 13-14 billion euros in the September-October period, the country's central bank chief said on Monday.

"In September and October, two very bad months due to political uncertainty, we had a loss of 13-14 billion euros," Bank of Greece Governor George Provopoulos told a parliamentary committee.

Provopoulos said bank deposit outflows continued in the first 10 days of November. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)