FRANKFURT Jan 28 Consumers and firms' deposits
in banks in troubled euro zone member states rose in December,
European Central Bank data showed on Monday, indicating that
fears of bank collapses or even a euro zone exit are receding
further.
The ECB managed to calm financial markets by announcing a
new government bond purchase plan in September, which has since
brought down sovereign bond spreads for countries such as Italy
and Spain.
Greek bank deposits rose by 6.4 billion euros to 167.8
billion euros. They have been relatively stable since June
elections eased fears the country might drop out of the currency
bloc, but are still almost one third below their December 2009
peak.
Private-sector deposits at Italian banks rose by 3.7 percent
to 1.497 trillion euros in December after a slight rise in
November and hit a new record high.
Deposits in other countries at the sharp end of the euro
zone crisis were little changed.
In Ireland they decreased 1 percent to 197.0 billion euros
and were down in Portugal by 1.4 percent to 210.4 billion.
Spanish banks recorded a 0.2 percent increase to 1.52
trillion at end-December.
Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp
consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are
unusual.
The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not
seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central
bank figures. They exclude deposits from central government and
banks.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Toby Chopra)