FRANKFURT Oct 25 Consumers and firms put money
back into Spanish and Greek banks in September, European Central
Bank data showed, ending a run of declines driven by concerns
about both countries' finances.
Private-sector deposits at Spanish banks rose to 1.505
trillion euros at end-September from 1.492 trillion euros a
month earlier, reversing the August fall.
Greek bank deposits rose to 160.1 billion euros from 158.7
billion. They have been relatively stable since June elections
eased the fears the country might drop out of the currency bloc,
but are still about one third below their December 2009 peak.
Deposits in other countries at the sharp end of the euro
zone crisis were little changed.
In Ireland they were close to flat while in Portugal they
fell less than 1 percent. Deposits rose in Italy to 1.467
trillion euros from 1.437 trillion in August.
Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp
consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are
unusual.
The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not
seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central
bank figures. They exclude deposits from central government and
financial institutions.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by John Stonestreet)