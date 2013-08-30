ATHENS Aug 30 Greece appointed on Friday a new
deputy chief executive at its bank rescue fund, the vehicle that
recapitalised the country's top banks and is now their major
shareholder.
George Koutsos, currently head of investments at the
Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), will replace Marios
Koliopoulos who quit in July, the finance ministry said.
Before joining the HFSF in July 2011, Koutsos was head of
mergers, acquisitions and capital markets at National Bank
, Greece's biggest lender. He has also worked for
BostonConsultingGroup.
Funded with 50 billion euros ($66.1 billion) from the
country's European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout,
the HFSF was set up to recapitalise Greece's main banks and
cover the cost of winding down others deemed non-viable.
It has already spent about 40 billion and now owns majority
stakes in Greece's top four lenders - National, Piraeus
, Alpha and Eurobank.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by John
Stonestreet)