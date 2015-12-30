ATHENS Dec 30 Small Greek lender Attica Bank
said on Wednesday it had raised 90.96 percent of the
749 million euros ($817 million) it sought to plug a capital
shortfall identified in a stress test conducted by the country's
central bank.
In October, the Bank of Greece carried out a comprehensive
assessment of Attica, in line with the European Central Bank's
health check of Greece's four big banks - National Bank
<NBGr,AT>, Piraeus, Eurobank and Alpha
.
The assessment showed the lender had a 1.02 billion euro
capital hole under an adverse scenario in the stress test and a
shortfall of 857 million euros under a baseline scenario.
The adverse-scenario capital gap was later reduced to 749
million euros after taking into account other capital support
actions.
Attica, which has 79 branches, said it had raised 681
million euros through a share offering with pre-emptive rights
to shareholders, which was priced at 0.30 euros per share.
The bank's Chief Executive Alexandros Antonopoulos told
Reuters the capital increase boosted Attica's core equity
capital ratio to 22.6 percent.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)