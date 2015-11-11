ATHENS Nov 11 Small Greek lender Attica Bank
said on Wednesday it plans to issue new shares to
raise up to 750 million euros ($805 million) to plug a capital
shortfall identified in a stress test conducted by the country's
central bank.
The bank said engineers pension fund TSMEDE, its main
shareholder, had informed management it intends to support the
recapitalisation. The fund owns 50.67 percent of the bank.
Attica said it plans to complete the share offering, with
preemptive rights for current shareholders, before the end of
this year.
($1 = 0.9314 euros)
