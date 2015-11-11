(Adds details, background)
ATHENS Nov 11 Small Greek lender Attica Bank
said on Wednesday it plans to issue new shares to
raise up to 750 million euros ($805 mln) to plug a capital
shortfall identified in a stress test conducted by the central
bank.
Last month the Bank of Greece carried out a comprehensive
assessment of Attica, in line with the European Central Bank's
health check of Greece's four big banks.
The assessment showed the lender had a 1.02 billion euro
capital hole under an adverse scenario of the stress test and a
shortfall of 857 million euros under a baseline scenario.
Attica, which has 79 branches, submitted a capital plan to
the Bank of Greece on how it plans to cover its capital needs.
It said the 750 million euros it plans to raise - about 34
times its current market value of 22 million euros - was arrived
at after taking into account other capital support actions.
The bank said engineers pension fund TSMEDE, its main
shareholder with a 50.7 percent stake, had informed management
it intends to support the recapitalisation.
Attica plans to complete the share offering, with preemptive
rights for current shareholders, before the end of this year. If
it does not manage to raise the full amount from shareholders
and other private investors, it will resort to Greece's bank
rescue fund HFSF for state aid for any unplaced shares.
($1 = 0.9314 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Susan Fenton)