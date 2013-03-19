ATHENS, March 19 Greece is close to completing a
deal for a Greek takeover of the local units of Cypriot banks,
after at least two of the country's biggest lenders showed
interest, government officials and bankers said on Tuesday.
Greece has been rushing to wrap up the deal in a bid to
protect its battered banking system from the fallout from a plan
to impose a levy on bank deposits in Cyprus, but its efforts
have been held up by delays in Nicosia in approving the tax.
Euro zone finance ministers excluded the Greek branches of
Cypriot banks from the controversial tax included in the
island's international bailout on condition that those units
would be transferred to Greek banks.
"The Greek government is ready to conclude the transfer of
Cypriot bank operations in the country to Greek banks in a few
hours," a senior government official told Reuters on Tuesday.
"But we have to wait for the parliament in Cyprus to vote."
The leaders of Greece's three-party ruling coalition are due
to meet later on Tuesday, with the Cyprus issue expected to
feature high on the agenda.
The official said Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank
had expressed interest in absorbing the Cypriot
operations in Greece and that there was also a plan B, without
providing details.
Such a plan could involve Hellenic Postbank, a
small lender controlled by the country's bank bailout fund
Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, if interest by other lenders
is deemed unsatisfactory, bankers have said.
The three Cypriot banks with operations in Greece - Bank of
Cyprus, Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB) and
Hellenic Bank - have about a 10 percent share of the
banking market based on loans and about 8 percent of deposits.
They operate as branches of their Cypriot parents and not as
subsidiaries, meaning they are regulated by Cyprus's central
bank, which also provides them with funding through its
emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) facility.
Their ELA exposure stems primarily from their Greek
operations and covers their funding gap - the difference between
assets and liabilities. The Greek units have higher
loan-to-deposit ratios compared to their Cypriot parents.
Together they run a network of just over 300 branches in
Greece and employ about 5,000 people. Their combined loan
portfolio tops 20 billion euros, according to analysts.
The biggest of the three is Bank of Cyprus, which has a
network of 181 branches in Greece.
The branches of the three Cypriot banks will stay closed on
Tuesday and Wednesday, in line with the extended bank holiday in
Cyprus. Shares of Bank of Cyprus and CPB, which are also listed
in Athens, will not trade over those two days.
Athens has rushed to reassure savers in Greece they will not
be affected by the Cypriot levy and that the country's banking
system is stable and there was little indication of panic as
Greek banks reopened on Tuesday after a three-day weekend.
"We don't have withdrawals because of the Cypriot issue," a
senior bank executive said. "It's like any other day - we don't
see any differences."
Bankers said there was no rush to withdraw savings on
Tuesday although concerns remain that the tax on deposits may
reverse a trend of deposit inflows back into the Greek banking
system since fears of a Greek euro exit began to fade.
"Overall, the situation is calm," said the treasurer of a
Greek bank. "We have had phone calls from clients of Cypriot
banks asking us what interest rate we can offer if they move
their money to our bank. But I don't see any trend developing of
withdrawals from Greek banks."
(Editing by Deepa Babington/Jeremy Gaunt)