* Banks and advisors pushing for change
* Banks want deal that would see more private investment,
sooner
* HFSF sees some merits but focused on Eurobank's 2 bln-euro
capital hike
* Any change likely to be scrutinised by EU/IMF
(Adds NBG's comment in paragraph 17, and repeats to fix
typographical error in same paragraph)
By George Georgiopoulos and Laura Noonan
ATHENS/LONDON, Nov 25 Some of Greece's biggest
banks and their advisors are starting to press the country's
banking rescue fund to look at ways to speed up their return to
wider private ownership, banking sources say.
Armed with 50 billion euros ($68 billion) from the country's
240 billion-euro EU/IMF bailout, the Hellenic Financial
Stability Fund (HFSF) was set up to recapitalise the top four
banks and cover the cost of winding down others deemed
non-viable,
The HFSF duly took majority stakes in these four banks in
the summer with the injection of new equity capital and, with
the exception of Eurobank, private investors agreed
to buy at least 10 percent of the new equity and got the option
to eventually buy out the HFSF with the issue of warrants on all
of its shares.
However, Piraeus Alpha Bank and National
Bank of Greece now face being stuck with over 80
percent ownership by the HFSF until the warrants, which
currently trade at a premium, reach their final exercise dates
in late 2017 for Alpha and National Bank and January 2018 for
Piraeus.
Strike prices vary by institution but typically holders of
Alpha Bank warrants can buy shares from HFSF at
0.4488 euros on Dec. 10, 2013 or at 0.4567 euros on June 10,
2014, while shares in free float were trading around 0.6520
euros on Monday, a rise of 30 percent in the last three months.
Meanwhile Eurobank, which was rescued by the HFSF alone
after it failed to attract private investors, now aims to raise
2 billion euros in a new share sale, diluting the HFSF's
warrant-free stake of 95.2 percent in a first step towards
privatisation.
With Greece's economy on the cusp of returning to growth in
2014 after six straight years of recession that shrank national
output by a quarter, investors' interest in the often-embattled
country is on the rise.
The Athens banking sector index for the five
banks that are traded is up 29 percent since early July and last
month U.S. hedge fund investor John Paulson, who has investments
in Alpha and Piraeus, said the sector remains an attractive
investment play on the country's recovery.
For now the HFSF is focused on getting private investors
into Eurobank with the 2 billion-euro share offer, a process
which might not be completed until March 2014.
But a senior banker in Athens said that his institution and
others have still been in discussion with the Greek financial
authorities about ways to change the warrant structure at their
banks and that the ideas were being well received.
"They [the authorities] recognise that there are arguments
to support the early retirement of the warrants," he said,
adding that the proposals would be favourable for the HFSF
because it would no longer face a 'cliff' of all the warrants
being exercised together.
However, any changes would have to be approved by the troika
of European Commission, European Central Bank and IMF officials
overseeing Greece's bailout, who would be keen to make sure any
changes did not disadvantage the HFSF or gift overly generous
terms to the private investors.
A banker familiar with the HFSF's position said the
proposals had mainly come from investment banks.
"This proposal came out of the blue, we are not sure it can
be done under the current framework," he said, referring to the
deal agreed when the banks were recapitalised.
"The idea is that the HFSF could tender to buy back the
outstanding warrants, offering their holders stock, cash or new
warrants which could have a longer maturity, or lower strike
price," he said.
"There are a multitude of structures that could be
considered on new warrants, but this is still in the sphere of
ideas. It is not our focus right now."
A spokesman for NBG said the bank was not involved in any
formal negotiations on the restructuring of the warrants. If
changes to the warrants were agreed, "we believe the concept of
equal treatment among all the recapitalised banks should be
honoured", he added.
For now, the holders of the warrants, which have a market
value of about 2 billion euros, according to the person familiar
with the HFSF's position, are not holding out much hope.
"It's clear that all discussions which are currently aired
are purely speculative given Eurobank's capital increase will
only take place early Q1 (2014)," said Achilles Risvas, chief
executive of Dromeus Capital, a hedge fund which holds Greek
warrants.
"Anything that would unlock or help realise future upside
for current holders of the warrants would be worth considering."
The HFSF declined to comment, as did Piraeus. A spokesman
for Alpha was not immediately available to comment.
($1=0.7394 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)