BRIEF-VKJ Infra Developers approves expansion of new business operations
* Says approved to start expansion of new business operations in conjunction with existing business operations
ATHENS Dec 30 Greek bank deposits dropped slightly in November for the second month in a row, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Business and household deposits dropped 0.12 percent month-on-month to 164.3 billion euros (200 billion US dollar) from 164.5 billion euros in October, the Bank of Greece said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Says approved to start expansion of new business operations in conjunction with existing business operations
LONDON, April 24 Euro zone money markets on Monday priced in a higher chance of a rise in European Central Bank interest rates after Emmanual Macron won the first round of the French presidential election.