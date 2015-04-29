ATHENS, April 29 Greek bank deposits dropped in
March but at a slower pace than in the previous month, central
bank data showed on Wednesday, as savers continue to worry over
the slow-moving talks between Athens and its lenders to reach a
deal and unlock bailout funds.
Business and household deposits dropped by 1.91 billion
euros or 1.36 percent month-on-month to 138.55 billion euros
($152.3 billion) from 140.47 billion euros in February, down for
the sixth month in a row, Bank of Greece data showed.
The drop brought deposit balances to their lowest level
since February 2005.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)