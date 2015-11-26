ATHENS Nov 26 Greek bank deposits fell slightly
in October, data released by the country's central bank showed
on Thursday.
Business and household deposits dropped by 590 million euros
or 0.5 percent month-on-month to 121.08 billion euros ($129.1
billion), to their lowest level since March 2003.
They had risen slightly to 121.67 billion euros in
September, up for the second month in a row after a 10-month
decline.
Greece saw a 42 billion euro deposit outflow from December
to July. Capital controls the country imposed on June 28 helped
contained the flight, which sharply increased Greek banks'
dependence on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Bank
of Greece.
(1 US dollar = 0.9376 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)