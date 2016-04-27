ATHENS, April 27 Greek bank deposits fell in
March for the third month in a row, data released by the
country's central bank showed on Wednesday.
Business and household deposits decreased by 210 million
euros, or 0.17 percent month-on-month to 121.47 billion euros
($137.5 billion), their lowest level since July 2003. They had
declined to 121.68 billion euros in February.
Greek banks have seen only a trickle of deposit inflows
eight months after the country clinched a third international
bailout to stay in the euro zone. They remain hooked on central
bank borrowing to plug their funding gap.
Greece's banking sector saw a 42 billion euro deposit
outflow from December to July last year. Capital controls
imposed on June 28 helped contain the flight, which sharply
increased banks' dependence on emergency liquidity assistance
(ELA) from the Bank of Greece.
($1 = 0.8831 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)