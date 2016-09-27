ATHENS, Sept 27 Greek bank deposits rose in August after a drop in the previous month but remain at levels last seen 13 years ago, keeping banks hooked on central bank funding, data released by the country's central bank showed on Tuesday.

Business and household deposits rose by 1.32 billion euros, or 1.07 percent month-on-month to 123.89 billion euros ($139.3 billion), their lowest level since November 2003. They had dropped by 160 million euros to 122.58 billion in July.

Greek banks have seen only a trickle of deposit inflows a year after the country clinched a third international bailout to stay in the euro zone. They remain dependent on central bank borrowing to plug their funding gap.

The gap between outstanding loans and deposits, coupled with a sluggish deposit recovery, has forced Greek lenders to become dependent on borrowing from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Greece to plug their funding holes.

Greece's banking sector saw a 42 billion euro deposit outflow from December to July last year. Capital controls imposed on June 28 last year helped contain the flight but sharply increased banks' dependence on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece.

The government further eased capital restrictions in June after making headway on bailout-mandated reforms and improved confidence in its banking system.

As part of the relaxation of controls, "mattress" cash that are returned to banks are not be subject to the restrictions, meaning amounts deposited can be fully withdrawn.

Banks are offering higher interest rates to attract back billions of euros that savers pulled out in cash last year, paying up to half a percentage point above what existing tiome deposits earn.

(1 US dollar = 0.8897 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)