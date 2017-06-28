ATHENS, June 28 Greek private sector bank
deposits rose in May after a small drop in the previous month,
remaining at levels last seen 16 years ago, central bank data
showed on Wednesday.
Business and household deposits rose to 119.42 billion euros
($135.7 billion), their lowest level since November 2001, from
118.99 billion in April.
Greek banks have seen small deposit inflows over the space
of a year after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in
the euro zone. They remain dependent on central bank borrowing
to plug their funding gaps.
"In May, deposits of the private sector increased by 638
million euros, compared with a decrease of 139 million euros in
the previous month and the annual growth rate stood at 3.4
percent from 3.1 percent in the previous month," the Bank of
Greece said.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)