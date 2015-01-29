ATHENS Jan 29 Greek bank deposits dropped in December, central bank data showed on Thursday, as savers stepped up withdrawals ahead of an election in January, worried over the prospect of a standoff with the country's international creditors.

Business and household deposits dropped 2.4 percent month-on-month to 160.3 billion euros ($181 billion) from 164.3 billion euros in November, falling for a third month in a row, Bank of Greece data showed. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)