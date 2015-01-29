(Adds background, stocks rebounding)
ATHENS Jan 29 Greek bank deposits fell in
December for the third straight month as savers stepped up
withdrawals amid rising political tensions and the prospect of a
stand-off with the country's international creditors, and
bankers expect the trend will have accelerated in January.
The deposit outflow reported on Thursday came as Greek
financial markets have fallen sharply since last weekend's
election victory by Alexis Tsipras's left-wing Syriza party,
which has spooked investors by cancelling privatisation plans
agreed under the country's international bailout deal.
Corporate and household deposit balances in December fell
2.4 percent month-on-month to 160.3 billion euros ($181 billion)
from 164.3 billion euros in November, down for a third month in
a row, according to the Bank of Greece, a higher figure than
expected.
Bankers had estimated the decline at about 3 billion euros
last month, partly attributing the drop to seasonal factors and
tax payments.
Deposits are expected to show a steeper fall this month as
the pace of outflows picked up ahead of the election on Jan. 25.
Bankers estimate a further decline of about 8-9 billion euros,
adding to a liquidity squeeze on the country's lenders.
On Thursday, bank shares picked up after a 40
percent plunge in the first three days following the election
and were up by more than 12 percent.
Morgan Stanley said in a client note that Greek bank shares
had potentially reached a point of maximum bearishness and
offered long-term value, although it said deposit behaviour
remains a risk.
Fears that Greek banks could be shut out of European Central
Bank funding if Athens clashes with its euro zone partners and
exits its aid programme have battered the sector.
The liquidity squeeze has forced banks to increase their
borrowing from the European Central bank by 25 percent last
month to 56 billion euros.
