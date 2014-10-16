ATHENS Oct 16 The European Central Bank reduced
the haircut it applies on the bonds Greek banks submit as
collateral to borrow funds, a Greek central bank official told
Reuters on Thursday, in a move to boost their access to
liquidity.
"The move was decided late on Wednesday evening after
talks between the government, the ECB and Greece's central bank
governor," the official said.
He said the new smaller valuation discount meant that an
extra 12 billion euros of liquidity could in theory be tapped by
Greek banks.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by John
Stonestreet)