* ECB to trim discount to bolster Greek bonds
* Move aims to free up extra ECB funding for banks
* Investors fret at prospect of Greece going it alone
By George Georgiopoulos and John O'Donnell
ATHENS/FRANKFURT, Oct 16 The European Central
Bank will loosen its terms for accepting security from Greek
banks to allow them to tap more of its funding, offering the
country's lenders support as stock and bond markets in Athens
tumble.
This will provide a powerful incentive for Athens, which has
toyed with the idea of quitting its financial aid programme
earlier than scheduled, to stay under the supervision of
international lenders rather than attempt to go it alone.
Confirming an exclusive Reuters report, the ECB said it
would apply a smaller discount when calculating the value of
bonds that banks offer in return for ECB funding. This in effect
allows lenders to tap more ECB money, despite the risks.
"The decision foresees that the current haircuts are
lowered," said a spokesman for the ECB, insisting that the move
had not been prompted by the recent market dip.
The offer stands only as long as Greece is under an aid
programme, which gives the country a financial safety net but
also entails strict supervision.
The current "troika" of inspectors made up of the ECB, the
European Commission and the International Monetary Fund is
deeply unpopular in Greece.
Greek stocks and bonds have tumbled as investors take fright
at Athens's plan to exit its international bailout more than a
year ahead early and at the threat of early Greek elections next
year.
In the last two days, shares have fallen more than 12
percent and the yield on Greece's benchmark 10-year bond
has surged above 7 percent, a level where
borrowing costs are widely as seen as unsustainable.
The slide continued on Thursday, with yields topping 9
percent and stocks falling. Banks have been among the hardest
hit, with the banking index of the Athens bourse down
almost 17 percent this week.
Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis played down the market
jitters, which could derail Greece's early bailout exit plan.
"I believe that we can make it," Hardouvelis told the Greek
parliament. "If we stay calm, if we are focused on our targets,
if we have the widest possible political consensus, we can exit
the crisis a lot faster than expected."
"Those monitoring markets know that very often they are
nervous, excessive in their reactions."
DRIP FEED
Fearing Greece could struggle if it were to quit its
financial aid programme early, the ECB made its offer on
condition that Athens stay under its watch. The offer also
applies to Cyprus.
Greek banks have reduced their borrowing from the ECB by 2
billion euros in the last month to 42.56 billion euros, but
still depend on its funding for liquidity, which enables them to
meet all their obligations.
The ECB offer, a type of 'reward' for Greece for its reform
efforts, could provide relief.
The discount to face value normally reflects the credit
quality of the assets offered as collateral, in this case
usually junk-rated Greek government bonds or debt guaranteed by
Athens. But the ECB would be more generous.
A Greek official said the new smaller discount meant that an
extra 12 billion euros of liquidity could possibly be tapped by
Greek banks.
While market pressures are intensifying, the political
stakes are also high. Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, a
conservative, is hoping an early end to the unpopular bailout
will revive his political fortunes.
So far, he lacks the support needed to push through his
nominee in a presidential vote in February, which would trigger
early elections. Recent opinion polls show those would be won by
the leftist, anti-bailout Syriza party, further unnerving
international investors.
They fear that without the constraints of an aid programme,
Europe will have less control over government policy and Greece
could squander the progress it has made in curbing its budget
deficit and ending a six-year-long recession.
Athens has said that it is in talks for a precautionary
credit line from European countries, which would act as a form
of safety net were it to quit the current bailout at the end of
the year.
Greek officials have said they hoped to be able to avoid
strict conditions being attached to that backstop, but it
remains to be seen whether its European partners would accept
that.
