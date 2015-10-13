* Higher threshold to be applied than in 2014 stress test
* Change could add billions to cost of fixing banks
* Banks should have CET 1 ratio of 9.5 pct in normal case
* Goal is 8 pct under stress
(Adds quote, details)
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Oct 13 The European Central Bank has
set the capital threshold that top Greek banks must meet in a
stress test higher than in earlier euro zone wide health checks,
a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
That would potentially require them to raise billions of
euros in extra capital.
The ECB is testing Greece's four largest banks -- National
Bank of Greece, Piraeus, Eurobank
and Alpha -- to determine how much capital they need
after the recent downturn in the Greek economy.
The minimum Core Equity Tier 1 level has been set at 9.5
percent in the ECB's baseline scenario based on a normal outcome
and 8 percent in its 'adverse' or stress scenario, the source
said on Tuesday.
During the 2014 regional stress tests, the CET 1 capital
hurdle, which is the purest measure of a bank's financial
strength, was set at 8 percent for the 'baseline' case and at
5.5 percent for the adverse outcome.
According to Greek brokers Alpha Finance, every 50 basis
points on the minimum CET1 ratio translates into a 1 billion
euro ($1.14 billion) capital need for Greece's four largest
banks.
"I personally believe that there will be pressure (for tough
capital requirements)," said Silvia Merler, an economist at the
Bruegel think tank. "If there were to be such differences, the
boundary between technical and political could get blurry."
Under an international bailout agreed last summer, Greece is
set to receive up to 25 billion euros of public money to
recapitalise its banks, many of which are partly state-owned and
have been left with few private stakeholders to 'bail in' by
converting their claims to equity.
The head of the Greek banking association told a German
newspaper she did not think that Greek banks would need all of
the 25 billion euros, adding it was possible that private
investors would contribute between 5 and 6 billion euros.
Athens must enact a long list of reforms detailed in the
86-billion-euro bailout plan to unlock the funds and
recapitalise its banks.
($1 = 0.8792 euros)
(Additional reporting by Paul Taylor in Athens; Editing by
Catherine Evans)