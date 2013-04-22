ATHENS, April 22 Greek lender Eurobank
said on Monday it would drop a rights offer plan to replenish
its capital and would be instead fully recapitalised by the
HFSF, a state bank rescue fund.
This makes Eurobank Greece's biggest lender so far to fall
under state control in the country's debt crisis.
Eurobank's capital needs had been set by the country's
central bank at 5.839 billion euros. The lender's management
said in a statement on Monday that plans to plug part of that
hole by tapping shareholders could not be carried out after
Greece's lenders blocked Eurobank's planned merger with rival
National Bank.
