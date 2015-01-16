ATHENS Jan 16 Greece's third-largest lender
Eurobank applied for emergency liquidity assistance
(ELA) from the country's central bank as a precaution and does
not expect to use the funding in the short term, an executive at
the bank told Reuters.
"We are not making use of ELA funding currently and do not
foresee that we will need to in the immediate future as we have
sufficient collateral to tap funding from the European Central
Bank," the executive said, declining to be named.
Eurobank shares were down more than 6 percent at 0.169 euros
on Friday, underperforming the Athens bourse's banking index
which was losing 5.3 percent.
Eurobank and Alpha Bank have both applied for
emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central
bank, a banking source said, amid increased deposit outflows
since Greece called snap elections slated for Jan. 25.
