ATHENS, Sept 11 European Central Bank (ECB) funding to Greek banks fell in August by 60 million euros, Greek central bank data showed on Thursday.

ECB funding dropped to 44.56 billion euros ($57.6 billion) from 44.62 billion euros in July.

Banks have reduced their exposure but still depend on ECB funding for liquidity. They have fully repaid the comparatively more costly emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece. (1 US dollar = 0.7732 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)