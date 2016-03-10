ATHENS, March 10 The European Central Bank
maintained the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek
banks draw from the domestic central bank at 71.4 billion euros
($77.5 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.
The move reflected improving liquidity conditions in
Greece's banking sector, helped by the stabilisation of private
sector deposit flows, the Greek central bank said.
Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance
(ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB's
funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing
from the ECB.
($1 = 0.9215 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)