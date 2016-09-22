ATHENS, Sept 22 The European Central Bank
lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek
banks draw from the domestic central bank by 0.9 billion euros
to 51.9 billion euros ($58.3 billion), the Bank of Greece said
on Thursday.
The move reflected improving liquidity conditions in Greek
banks and the stabilisation of private sector deposit flows, it
said. The ELA ceiling is valid up to October 4.
Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance
(ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB's
funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing
directly from the ECB.
In June the ECB reinstated Greek banks' access to its cheap
funding operations, allowing lenders to reduce their dependence
on the emergency liquidity lifeline.
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)