ATHENS, March 6 Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF said on Thursday it stands ready to provide capital to Greek banks, if needed.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund is the majority-owner of the country's top four banks after it pumped 25 billion euros last year to shore up their capital base.

The country's central bank earlier on Thursday released the results of a stress test that showed the major banks have an additional capital need of 6.4 billion euros. The central bank has said the HFSF has between 8 and 9 billion euros available to finance a new round of capital boosts. (Writing by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Harry Papachristou)