ATHENS Feb 1 Greek bank shares jumped more than 9 percent on Wednesday on hopes they will avoid nationalisation when they are recapitalised after a sovereign bond swap scheme is completed.

"The gains come after comments by the finance minister that recapitalisation may be pursued in ways other than through common voting shares. This distances the likelihood of nationalisation," said Maria Kanellopoulou, analyst at Euroxx Securities.

The Athens bourse's banking index rose 9.97 percent in early afternoon trade, outperforming the broader Greek market which was up 3.01 percent.