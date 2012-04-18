ATHENS, April 18 Greece's bank support fund
(HFSF) will receive 25 billion euros worth of European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) bonds to be used to recapitalise the
country's banks by Thursday, government officials said on
Wednesday.
"The bonds are expected to be in the Hellenic Financial
Stability Fund's account by tomorrow," an official who did not
want to be named told Reuters.
The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) will inject
capital into the country's banks to help restore their capital
base after bond swap writedowns and provisions for impaired
loans.
Other officials confirmed Greece expected to receive the
funds by Thursday.