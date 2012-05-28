EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
ATHENS May 28 Greece's bank support fund on Monday disbursed 18 billion euros to the country's four biggest banks as a part of a long-planned recapitalisation effort, a fund official said.
"The funds have been disbursed," the official at the Hellenic Financial Stability Facility, who declined to be named, told Reuters.
The injection - via bonds from the European Financial Stability Facility rescue fund - will boost the capital base of National Bank, Alpha, Eurobank and Piraeus Bank, allowing them to regain access to European Central Bank funding.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has