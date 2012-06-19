ATHENS, June 19 Greek banks stand to lose 30 billion euros from impaired loans in the next three years according to stress simulations of their loan books by Blackrock Solutions, Greece's former IMF representative said on Tuesday.

"The expected losses (for Greek banks) from impaired loans were set by Blackrock, based on stress scenarios, at 30 billion euros in the next three years," Panagiotis Roumeliotis, non-executive vice chairman at Piraeus Bank said in a speech to a risk conference.