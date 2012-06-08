BRIEF-John Liu appointed to Greenhill board of directors
Liu will also serve on board's audit, compensation and nominating & governance committees
ATHENS, June 8 Credit Agricole's Greek unit Emporiki has gained access to emergency liquidity funds (ELA) provided by Greece's central bank to prop up the country's ailing lenders, two banking officials said on Friday.
"Emporiki has access to ELA," one senior banker who declined to be named told Reuters. Credit Agricole declined to comment.
Credit Agricole last month took 940 million euros in Greece-related writedowns, the latest blow from its acquisition of Emporiki, which has reported massive losses over recent years.
* Maiden Holdings announces pricing of $150 million 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference share offering