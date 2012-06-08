ATHENS, June 8 Credit Agricole's Greek unit Emporiki has gained access to emergency liquidity funds (ELA) provided by Greece's central bank to prop up the country's ailing lenders, two banking officials said on Friday.

"Emporiki has access to ELA," one senior banker who declined to be named told Reuters. Credit Agricole declined to comment.

Credit Agricole last month took 940 million euros in Greece-related writedowns, the latest blow from its acquisition of Emporiki, which has reported massive losses over recent years.