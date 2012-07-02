Goldman Sachs boost rates for savers in bid to attract deposits
June 7 U.S. savers who routinely scour personal finance sites for the best deposit rates are soon going to see an unusual bank at the top of the list: Goldman Sachs Group Inc .
ATHENS, July 2 National Bank, Greece's biggest lender, said on Monday it was in talks with France's Credit Agricole over a strategic alliance with Credit Agricole's Greek unit, Emporiki.
"There were discussions between the managements of National and Credit Agricole regarding the potential for future strategic alliances, which are at an initial phase," National said in a bourse filing.
National said it would inform investors if the talks produce any specific results. A Credit Agricole spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Christian Plumb)
June 7 U.S. savers who routinely scour personal finance sites for the best deposit rates are soon going to see an unusual bank at the top of the list: Goldman Sachs Group Inc .
June 7 Australian shares pared their losses on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected GDP growth data saw the resource-rich economy tie the world record for the longest period without a recession.