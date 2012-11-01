ATHENS Nov 1 Greek bank shares fell
more than 12 percent on Thursday, underperforming the broader
sttock market, on what brokers said were worries about cohesion
in the ruling coalition ahead of a crucial austerity package
vote next week.
"Given the lack of solidarity in the ruling coalition, even
if the austerity measures pass the parliamentary vote, there are
worries about implementation, which has always been Greece's
handicap," said an Athens-based broker who declined to be named.
The Athens bourse's banking index was down 12.19
percent at 1414 GMT with the broader Greek stock market
shedding 5.42 percent.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)