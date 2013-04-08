ATHENS, April 8 Shares in Greek lenders National
Bank and its subsidiary Eurobank fell
sharply on Monday after their plan to merge was suspended, with
investors dumping the shares on dilution fears as both banks
face nationalisation.
Both shares were down 30 percent at Monday's open.
"Their admission that it is unlikely they will raise the
required 10 percent of their capital need from private investors
is quite negative as their shareholders may become owners of a
nationalised bank," said Maria Kanellopoulou, an analyst at
Euroxx Securities.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Renee Maltezou)