ATHENS Jan 16 Greek banks will most likely need
additional capital after stress test results are published later
this month, Central Bank Governor George Provopoulos said on
Thursday.
"They will probably need more money," Provopoulos told a
parliamentary hearing.
Greece's bank bailout fund, the HFSF, has 8 billion euros
remaining to cover any possible capital shortfalls that will be
revealed from the stress test. Provopoulos said earlier on
Thursday that this cushion was enough to meet any additional
needs.
