ATHENS Aug 3 Greece's central bank governor
George Provopoulos told parliament on Friday the Greek banking
system was well regulated, otherwise it would have collapsed.
Provopoulos was answering questions about Piraeus Bank's
takeover of troubled state lender ATEbank. MPs also
asked him about reports by Reuters regarding Piraeus' chairman,
Michael Sallas.
He said the articles about Sallas referred "to isolated
incidents, implications that are presented as facts and selected
parts of statements by experts and non-experts to arrive at an
arbitrary conclusion in my opinion - that the Greek banking
system is suffering from bad corporate governance and inadequate
regulation."
If this were true, Provopoulos said, "then today there would
no banks left standing." He added that "when a country's
regulatory authority is defamed, in the end the country itself
is defamed."
Greek banks, battered by the country's severe debt crisis
and deep recession, have had to be recapitalised. Shut off from
the interbank market, they rely on the national central bank for
liquidity. They have also tapped 18 billion euros so far of 48
billion euros in agreed bailout funds from the European Union
and the International Monetary Fund.
Last week, the government gave the green light for Piraeus
to take over the healthy part of ATEbank, which was
seriously undercapitalised and deemed unviable.
A Reuters report in July revealed how Piraeus raised more
than 140 million euros of new capital via special offshore
companies, some linked to Sallas and his family, funded by other
Greek banks. Some academic experts described the scheme as
tantamount to raising "virtual capital".
Answering opposition Syriza party MP Nadia Valavanou on the
issue, Provopoulos said no Greek or European law was violated
because Sallas' holding in Piraeus was under 5 percent and the
loans were provided by another bank.
Provopoulos said Sallas had reported to the central bank
both his direct and indirect holdings, but was not obliged to
disclose holdings of his family members because they did not act
jointly with him and were not financially dependent on him.
Regarding allegations in Reuters reports that the bank was
renting properties from vehicles linked to Sallas and his
family, Provopoulos said the issue was being probed by the
central bank. The governor, a former senior executive at Piraeus
and Emporiki Bank, said that so far, "there is no regulatory
interest as far as a possible conflict of interest is concerned
or a negative impact on the equity capital of Piraeus Bank."
A spokesman for Piraeus said it had nothing to add to
Provopoulos' remarks.
Piraeus is suing Reuters over the story about the bank
renting properties owned by companies run by Sallas and his
family. The bank is claiming 50 million euros in damages.
Reuters global editor for ethics and standards, Alix M.
Freedman, said: "Our coverage of Piraeus and of the Greek
banking system has been accurate and fair to every person and
institution involved."