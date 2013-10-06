Oct 6 Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson's
Paulson & Co and a number of other U.S. hedge funds are
investing aggressively into Greece's struggling banking sector
expecting it to turn a corner, the Financial Times reported on
Sunday.
The FT said the interest from these funds had prompted big
banks in the country to lobby the government to consider
speeding up the reprivatisation of the sector.
Paulson & Co could not be immediately reached for comment.
John Paulson told the Financial Times that his fund had
substantial stakes in Piraeus Bank and Alpha Bank
.
"(Both) are now very well capitalised and poised to recover
(with) good management," he was quoted as saying.
The Financial Times citing unnamed sources said that
Baupost, Eaglevale, Dromeus Capital, Falcon Edge, York Capital
and Och-Ziff are among the other funds investing heavily in
Greek banks.