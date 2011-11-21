ATHENS Nov 21 Greece will extend state
guarantees to its lenders to 60 billion from 30 billion euros to
relieve liquidity strains deepened by the nation's economic
turmoil, the country's finance minister said on Monday.
Shut out of wholesale funding markets since the debt crisis
erupted last year, Greece's cash-strapped banks started using a
30-billion euro scheme set up earlier this year under which they
can issue bonds guaranteed by the Greek state to use as
collateral to raise funds.
Until now, the scheme had been effectively frozen due to the
European Central Bank's low appetite to take on more Greek debt
as collateral for funding.
Instead the banks have begun borrowing from the Greek
central bank, the Bank of Greece, with ECB blessing as strains
on the banking system intensify.
Speaking to a Greek parliament financial committee, Finance
Minister Evangelos Venizelos said state guarantees to banks will
double at the request of the country's central bank.
"This is a message to Greek depositors that there is
absolutely no problem for the Greek banking system's stability
within the euro system," Venizelos said.
He said that raising state guarantees to banks had nothing
to do with recapitalisation local lenders will need after a
Greek debt swap programme is concluded.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jon Hemming)