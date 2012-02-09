ATHENS Feb 9 Greece will be given one
extra year until 2015 to produce a primary surplus of 4.5
billion euros under the terms of a new bailout agreement with
the European Union and the IMF, an official at one of the Greek
coalition parties said on Thursday.
Previously Athens had to achieve the surplus, which excludes
interest payments, by 2014 so this gives the government a little
extra breathing space on tackling its budget problems.
Under the deal, the government must also specify additional
austerity measures worth 10 billion euros in June for the
2013-2015 period, the party official said, requesting anonymity.
Budget cuts for 2012 included 400 million euros from public
investment and 300 million from the defence budget, he added.
The agreement also covers help for banks which have been
hammered by their large holdings of Greek government debt, the
value of which is being slashed under the bailout deal, and a
steady loss of deposits.
Banks with major problems would be recapitalised with common
voting shares while those with lesser problems would be
recapitalised with bonds convertible into shares with restricted
voting rights, the official said.
Earlier the three coalition parties failed to agree on cuts
to supplementary pension payments, preventing a deal with
Greece's international lenders.
However, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said they had
settled all other issues and would aim to overcome the remaining
hurdle before euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels at
1700 GMT on Thursday.