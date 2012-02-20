ATHENS Feb 20 Officials from Greece and
its "troika" of international lenders discussed with bank
chiefs on Monday possible higher writedowns in a debt swap due
to accompany any bailout package for Greece, a Greek finance
ministry source said.
The source said the negotiations were being pursued on the
margins of a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels
and involved Charles Dallara, Jean Lemierre and Josef Ackermann
- key negotiators for the private creditor side.
While hopes for a deal on the 130 billion euro EU/IMF
package have risen in past days, there is still concern that
Athens will fail to bring its debt mountain down from 160
percent of GDP now to anywhere near a targeted 120 percent by
2020.
One option under consideration has been to generate more
funds for Greece with a deeper haircut for private creditors,
who under the existing deal will see about 70 percent of the
real value of their holdings wiped out in the debt swap.